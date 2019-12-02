‘PLL’ Star Ashley Benson Debuts New Hair Makeover: See Pics Of Her New Bob

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Ashley Benson took to Instagram on Dec. 1 to share gorgeous pics of her new bob hairstyle and the post got quite the positive response.

Ashley Benson, 29, has a new look and her fans are loving it! The Pretty Little Liars star chopped a large portion of her long locks off and embraced a new short hairstyle, which she showed off in a series of new pics she posted to Instagram on Dec. 1. In the photos, she can be seen from the shoulders up with her hands in her messy shorter hair and she’s flaunting gold jewelry. She’s also showing off her playful side as she sticks her tongue out in one snapshot and gives off a serious yet sexy pose in another. “The Bobson by @marcmena,” Ashley captioned the post, tagging the hairstylist.

Her followers were quick to reply with positive comments about her new bob, proving she can look great no matter the length of her hair. “YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL❤️❤️,” one follower wrote while another called her “gorgeous”. “THIS HAIRCUT ON YOU. PERFECT. JUST. PERFECT,” another wrote. The comments were also full of heart-eyed emojis, signifying the love they all had for the style.

This isn’t the first time Ashley made waves with a different look. The beauty, who was known for her blonde hair, debuted a total brunette look on Oct. 6. Before that, she was rocking a brunette look that had blonde ends and it looked just as great. The various colors and styles confirm the star’s adventurous spirit and always keep her fans guessing on what she’ll do next.

We look forward to seeing more of Ashley’s wild looks in the future. Whether she’s changing up hair or showing off PDA with Cara Delevingne she always seems to know how to make a lasting impression!