Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Dazzles In Midriff-Baring Leather Ensemble After Scott & Sofia Vacation In Miami

Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing in Tokyo, Japan with her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is the most stylish Kardashian — we think, anyway! The chic mom-of-three posted a pair of selfies to her Instagram account on Sunday, Dec. 1 and gave us some serious rock n’ roll vibes! Kourt rocked a patent leather bell bottom pant by contemporary designer Rokh, featuring an on-trend slit detail on both legs. She paired the high waisted bottoms with an cotton navy shirt featuring a sexy knot detail revealing her insanely flat tummy. The chic top also featured bows on both arms, and she finished the look with a pointy sleek black bootie. In the first pic, she stands in front of a bathroom mirror as she runs a hand through her center-parted dark hair, and in the next, she squats with one hand on her thigh. The natural beauty kept her makeup neutral for the outing, wearing a nude glossy lipstick.

Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4, and the family appears to be having a blast! Sister Kim Kardashian, 39, along with Kanye West and their kids are also along for the lavish trip making the getaway a family affair! Kourtney has shared a couple moments from the trip already, including a late night pool dip at her hotel rocking Kim's SKIMS line, a pic of her kids dressed up in a hotel hallway, and a sweet video of Reign playing at a park!

While she didn’t share her exact location, the Poosh founder appeared to be posing in her hotel room bathroom. The world traveller seems to be taking to the Japanese culture, captioning her photos “konbanwa.” The saying means “tonight” but conversationally can translate to “good evening.” The term is considered more formal, and isn’t used casually amongst friends or acquaintances but likely by a hotel doorman or concierge when greeting guests.