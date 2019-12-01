Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Dazzles In Midriff-Baring Leather Ensemble After Scott & Sofia Vacation In Miami
Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing in Tokyo, Japan with her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign!
Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is the most stylish Kardashian — we think, anyway! The chic mom-of-three posted a pair of selfies to her Instagram account on Sunday, Dec. 1 and gave us some serious rock n’ roll vibes! Kourt rocked a patent leather bell bottom pant by contemporary designer Rokh, featuring an on-trend slit detail on both legs. She paired the high waisted bottoms with an cotton navy shirt featuring a sexy knot detail revealing her insanely flat tummy. The chic top also featured bows on both arms, and she finished the look with a pointy sleek black bootie. In the first pic, she stands in front of a bathroom mirror as she runs a hand through her center-parted dark hair, and in the next, she squats with one hand on her thigh. The natural beauty kept her makeup neutral for the outing, wearing a nude glossy lipstick.