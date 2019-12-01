Kourtney Kardashian Calls Her Son Reign, 4, ‘Tarzan’ As He Effortlessly Tackles The Monkey Bars In Japan

Kourtney Kardashian shared an impressive video of her four-year-old son Reign showing off his climbing skills on some monkey bars during the family’s trip to Japan on Nov. 30.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, had a proud mom moment when she filmed her four-year-old son Reign taking on some monkey bars in Japan! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the video and in it, the tot, who is sporting long locks and wearing a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and olive green pants, can be seen fearlessly swinging his arms from one bar to the next as he looks intently at the camera and eventually says, “you feel me smooooove”, which Kourtney included in her caption, before screaming while smiling and kicking his feet. “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks,” Reign’s doting mom captioned the video.

Kourtney’s followers couldn’t help but gush over Reign’s skills and hair in the comments section of the post. “I love his hair,” one follower wrote while another called him “adorable”. “i’ve been trying to get my hair this length for the last 2 years help a girl out,” a third wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has shared a too-cute-for-words posts of Reign and defended his hair. On Oct. 27, she posted some pics of her youngest son as well as her daughter Penelope, 7, having fun on tractors and riding horses and was quick to clap back to a follower who insisted she needs to cut Reign’s hair. “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy,” her response read.

It’s always great seeing Kourtney and her kids having the time of their lives in fun posts she chooses to share! It’s also nice to see her defending them from critics with opinions!