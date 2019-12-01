Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Trolls Who Criticized His Son Zion, 12 For Wearing A Crop Top & Fake Nails

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter on Nov. 30 to call out social media users who criticized his 12-year-old son Zion’s choice of fashion in a set of recent Thanksgiving family pics.

Dwyane Wade, 37, is accepting of his son Zion‘s way of living but he’s not accepting of the critics speaking out. The supportive father shared a few tweets on Twitter that addressed the trolls who have been commenting on 12-year-old Zion’s crop top and fake nails, which he posed with in Thanksgiving family photos that were posted by his stepmom Gabrielle Union, 47, and he’s making sure to speak in love rather than reciprocate in hate.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart [sic] of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!” his Nov. 30 tweet read.

He also directly responded to a tweet that praised him for “embracing” his “son’s indiviuality.” “As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them,” his response read.

Dwayne’s tweets come after he caused quite the reaction for writing “My girls” in the caption for a photo that included Gabrielle, Zion, and his one-year-old daughter Kaavia in Oct. After one critic asked Gabrielle what she thought of the caption, she was quick to respond with her own message of love. “Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve,” it read.

Their latest acts of support aren’t the first times that Dwyane and Gabrielle have supported Zion and his life choices. The former professional basketball player has spoken publicly about accepting his son, whose mother is Siohvaughn Funches, no matter what way of life he chooses and the actress attended a Miami Pride event with Zion this past summer.