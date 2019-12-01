Caitlyn Jenner Compares The Kardashians To The Royal Family & Social Media Implodes

Caitlyn Jenner had a discussion about her family’s fame with her castmates on the Nov. 28 episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ and admitted she feels she’s part of ‘the royal family of entertainment’.

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, got a lot of attention when she basically compared herself and the KarJenner family members to Britian’s famous Royal Family but not everyone appreciated it. The reality star, who is currently a contestant on the British competition series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, sat down with some of her castmates on the show for its Nov. 28 episode and opened up a discussion about her fame after mentioning Queen Elizabeth.

“Do you think the Queen watches this show? This is a big show in the U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching?” she asked before mentioning her own family. “In some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”

The comment caught many viewers by surprise and prompted many critical responses on Twitter. “Royal garbage of entertainment! No morals, values, and narcissism at it’s worst. Caitlyn Jenner is the worst of the whole family,” one harsh tweet read. “OMG. Caitlyn Jenner needs to check that remark at the door. The ‘Royal Family of Entertainment’ is Britain’s Royal Family. They provide entertainment through photos of their lovely children and their adventures. Better yet, we see the charitability instilled by Princess Dianna [sic],” read another. “I’m part of the royal family of entertainment,” Caitlyn Jenner said. I never watched a show, how they can be royal?” asked a Twitter user.

In addition to comparing her family to the royals, Caitlyn answered one of her co-stars when he asked her how she would react if her daughter Kendall Jenner, 24, came to her and told her she was going to marry Prince Harry, 35. “Well, she would have to give up everything to do that,” she answered. “They don’t even allow them to get on social, well, maybe they do now, but they didn’t allow them to get on social media. My kids wouldn’t know what to do if they didn’t have social media.”

Caitlyn’s been making quite the waves as a new contestant on I’m a Celebrity and seems to reveal something new about her life and her family with every episode. She also opened up about not speaking to Khloe Kardashian, 35, and how Kylie Jenner, 22, spends up to $400k on security.