Beyonce Shows Off Her Long Legs In A Sizzling Green Ensemble During Rare Outing With Mom Tina

Beyonce and her mother Tina Lawson enjoyed a girls night out where the ‘Single Ladies’ superstar once again brought it in the fashion department.

She has emerged yet again! Beyonce, 38, attended a screening of the new movie Queen & Slim alongside her gorgeous mother Tina Knowles, 65, in yet another rare outing for the mother-of-three. The film has extra special meaning for the Grammy winning singer as its director Melina Matsoukas, 38, also directed her groundbreaking music video “Formation” back in 2016. It was a fashionable evening for the House of Dereon founders as they slayed in their unique but equally stunning attires. Beyonce showed off her long legs in a dazzling olive green mini-dress that featured a snappy collar while Tina put her enviable figure on display in a form-fitting black ensemble. The “Irreplaceable” songstress accessorized the look with a pair of dazzling earrings for her big night out with her mama and some very special guests.

Destiny’s Child is in the house! Kelly Rowland, 38, made it to the screening in an all-white look that fit her body to perfection. Beyonce’s little sister Solange Knowles, 33, and cousin Angie Beyince, 37, also showed up and showed out in their own stunning numbers. Talk about a major family affair!

The evening was super special for Tina, who gushed about the experience on Instagram. “This was a special night!!!! It is rare that we get a photo of all the girls together!!” she captioned next to a photo of the five of them “throwing up the Tre’ repping (Third ward) in Houston.” Fans reacted in the most positive ways to the photo, with one writing “This picture is everything & should be framed!”

Beyonce, who doesn’t make that many public appearances, has been spotted out and about quite often over the past month. She showed off her abs in a crop top & high-waisted skirt during an outing with husband Jay-Z, 49, in Florida on Nov. 17.

The married couple strutted their stuff a couple of days earlier at the The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala event on Nov. 15 and 16. Beyonce was all smiles in two smoking hot looks for the glamorous occasion.