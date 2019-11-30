Tyler Cameron was seen getting flirty with Stassie Karanikolaou at West Hollywood’s Hyde nightclub on Nov. 22.

Tyler Cameron, 26, is back at the gym! The Bachelorette star posted a smoldering hot photo to his Instagram account on Saturday, Nov. 30 and he had us at that insane six-pack of abs and shapely arms! “Giving everyone buckets in my @poloralphlauren briefs,” Tyler captioned the photo, referencing someone who has too much swag. “Who’s up next?? #Poloessentials #ad.” Shirtless Tyler can be seen standing in the gym and holding weights in both hands as he rocks a black pair of shorts with Polo Ralph Lauren boxer shorts peeking out. The shot appears to be candid, as the reality star looks away from the camera and focused on his workout.

The super hot photo comes amidst reports that Tyler was seem getting cozy with Kylie Jenner‘s ride-or-die BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou at West Hollywood’s Hyde on Friday, Nov. 22! The pair were reportedly flirting at the club, E! Online reported, adding that they connected at the Los Angeles Clippers basketball game earlier in the evening — where Stassie has hanging with Kylie. The pair reportedly were dancing together and showing PDA as they enjoyed Don Julio 1942 tequila and champagne at the same table. The source also spilled that Tyler apparently kissed her neck!

The pair were hanging out yet again on Monday, Nov. 25 at a Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game alongside his ex Gigi Hadid‘s close friend Kendall Jenner, 24, and Bachelor stars, Dylan Barbour and Peter Weber. His romance with Gigi also started with a group hangout at Frames Bowling Lounge in NYC, so perhaps love is in the air once again?

Tyler has had a busy love life in the past six months: the 26-year-old was dumped by Bachelorette Hannah Brown back in July, and was spotted on a low key date at DUMBO House in Brooklyn with Gigi shortly after (of course, eagle eyed fans noticed the pair also followed each other on Instagram just prior). Tyler also hung out with Gigi, her sister Bella Hadid and Taylor Swift at the MTV VMA after party in late August and even accompanied her to her grandmother’s funeral in Holland. For her part, Stassie has also been linked to Kylie’s older brother Rob Kardashian, 32, after the pair looked flirty at Drake‘s Halloween party but neither party has confirmed anything romantic is going on.