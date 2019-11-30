Larsa Pippen has been enjoying her Thanksgiving weekend with a ritzy getaway at a five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi!

Larsa Pippen, 45, is drop dead gorgeous! The mom-of-four posted a super sexy bikini photo on Sunday, Nov. 30, showing off her incredible body. In the snap, Larsa poses by a sunny swimming pool showing off her flat tummy, toned legs and perfect golden tan as she runs her right hand through her highlighted hair. For the poolside chill, she rocked a revealing bikini by British fashion brand PrettyLittleThing featuring an ’80s-inspired black-and-gold Versace print. The two-piece swimsuit cut high on her thighs, and featured a bandeau shaped top with a cut out in the center, allowing her to flaunt her cleavage.

She captioned the sun-kissed snap “Morning bike ride, swimsuit: @PrettyLittleThing” referencing the the decorative white bike behind her as she stood in front of a green bush, white couch and outdoor coffee table. The Instagram Queen kept the rest of her look simple with a retro pair of sunglasses, a matte nude lipstick and a pretty white nail polish. The model and television personality has been a longtime fan of PrettyLittleThing, often making appearances at their Los Angeles events and recently rocking a super sexy dress from their collaboration with Little Mix!

Larsa has been posting up a storm from her luxurious vacation in Abu Dhabi, where she’s staying at the five-star Rixos Saadiyat Island all-inclusive resort and it looks absolutely incredible. Described as “a place for you to lose yourself,” and where “exclusivity and luxury define every experience” the sprawling resort features a private beach, gorgeous swimming pools and tennis courts only minutes outside of the city’s core. Um, we know where we’re going for our next vacation! Larsa is also of Syrian and Lebanese descent, and frequently said that she’s fluent in Arabic — which is the native language in Abu Dhabi.

The mom appears to be on a girls trip for Thanksgiving weekend, hanging with make-up artist Hrush Achemyan and Ladies Of London star Caroline Stanbury! The trio are on the lavish trip for the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1. “While I host F1, look who’s back in Dubai with me💋💋,” Caroline captioned another photo of the group on Friday, Nov. 29. The three appear to be having a blast on the trip as they hit the town for a glam dinner and night of clubbing, and enjoyed the resorts relaxing amenities! Sneaky Caroline also got a snap of Larsa’s impromptu poolside photoshoot, posting a short video and hilariously writing “When you find good lighting/exclusive behind the scenes of Larsa’s gram.”