Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Takes A Dip In The Pool In A Midriff-Baring SKIMS Outfit

Kourtney showed off her insanely toned body as she went for an evening swim in Tokyo, Japan!

We’ve officially signed up for the Poosh newsletter because Kourtney Kardashian, 40, looks amazing! The mom-of-three showed off her toned abs and fit body as she stepped into a pool for a, as she captioned it, “night swim.” She kept her raven haired hair in a bun as she blissfully laid in the water with her eyes closed and, the other images, she can be seen standing in a mountain yoga pose and balancing at the pool’s edge!

Kourt ditched traditional swimwear in favor of Kim Kardashian‘s ultra-cozy SKIMS cotton plunge bralette and rib boxer in the blue-gray kyanite shade and the look highlighted her curves in all the right places. Kim debuted the comfy cotton collection shortly after the debut launch of her popular shape wear brand — which includes Lisa Rinna, Regina King and Selena Gomez as fans.

Kourtney is currently in Tokyo, Japan and appeared to be enjoying the nighttime scenery from the pool located in a high rise hotel or building. The city’s skyline could be seen popping up in the background of several photos, and the view was breathtaking from the elevated height! The Keeping Up star is currently vacationing in Tokyo alongside her kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. In another post, Reign can be seen sweetly swinging on monkey bars at a park! ” ‘You feel me smooooove.’ Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks,” Kourtney captioned the video, referencing her son’s lengthy locks.

night swim

BFF Larsa Pippen — who’s currently enjoying a trip in Abu Dhabi — immediately jumped in on the comments, writing “Missing u” along with a heart emoji! Sister Khloe Kardashian added several heart-eye emojis and friend Jen Atkin added “My fav pool” (um, ours too). Kim, Kanye West and their kids also joined Kourtney on the overseas trip where they enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday!