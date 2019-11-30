Former ‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Is Criticized For Calling Out Her ‘Maids’ On Instagram

Alexis Bellino took to Instagram on Nov. 29 to post a pic of the mess left on the floor underneath the couches in her home and she received major backlash after blaming her maids for not doing ‘a deep cleaning’.

Alexis Bellino, 42, is not happy with the mess she found underneath the couches in her home and she’s calling out her maids for it! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared an Instagram photo that showed what looks like white feathers, a pen, and colorful cut-out stickers on the hardwood floor between her split couch on Nov. 29 and her caption for the pic left some followers angry. “When your couch accidentally disconnects and you realize your maids aren’t doing deep cleaning. Found 2 socks too… 😂🤦🏼‍♀️🤔,” the controversial caption read.

Although Alexis seemed to try and be lighthearted with her post, which included a laughing emoji, some fans couldn’t help but express their critical opinions in the comments. “Your ‘maids’ #1stworldproblems right here, you sure your going to be ok to clean it?” one follower asked while another wrote, “I usually never comment and am not trying to be snarky but the way you said ‘maids’ was really tacky. I have cleaning people myself and I don’t expect them to routinely move furniture.”

Other followers criticized Alexis’ use of the word “maid” when describing the people she pays to clean her house. “Maid is such a trashy word. You sound really privileged. Let’s call them house keepers instead. It sounds better,” one follower wrote. “Clean the house yourself and stop your whining about ‘maids’,” another pointed out.

Alexis has yet to answer the criticism, but she kept her post up for all to see so it looks like she’s not letting the critics bother her too much! Although she didn’t specify how the mess under the couch was made, it was most likely due to her living in her home with her kids, including her son James, 12, and 11-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna, all of whom she shares with her second ex-husband Jim Bellino. After her split from Jim in 2018, Alexis has gone on to date film producer Andy Bohn, who she sometimes shares photos of on her Instagram.