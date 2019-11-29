How you doin’? Wendy Williams was ‘doin’ fine during her first Thanksgiving since splitting from Kevin Hunter. With her family – including son Kevin Jr. – by her side, Wendy said she was feeling really ‘good.’

“Nothing feels better than food for the soul!” Wendy Williams, 55, captioned her Nov. 28 Instagram post, one that showed her celebrating Thanksgiving with her family down in Miami. This was Wendy’s first Turkey Day since filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter, and it appears her ex (and his infidelity) was the furthest thing from her mind. The house was packed with family – including Wendy’s 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. – but it appears there were more who wanted to get some sun in before going for seconds. “Some @ the table some @ the pool side…but love is all around.”

Wendy filed for divorce in April, ending their 23-year marriage after he secretly fathered a love child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. It seems that while Wendy was able to tolerate his infidelity, a love child was a step too far for her. “Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic,” Wendy said during a September appearance on The View. “A baby! I’m not changing pampers — I want to be pampered.”

Kevin has yet to address the alleged fair or any baby allegations, but in August, Wendy confirmed the allegations by saying “Big Kevin” has moved on with his new family. “You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him, and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family,” she said during an episode of Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning radio show.

Despite this heartbreak, Wendy insisted that her ex-husband is ultimately not a scoundrel, and she’s not going to fully trash him in the public eye. “Big Kevin, he’s not a bad man, but you just can’t throw away 25 years then start talking recklessly about the other person. Otherwise, what does that say about you?” she said on The View. “I chose him, and he chose me. That’s the way it is. People change, and it’s now time for me to move on with my life.”

Wendy has since said she’s “happy,” “healthy,” and at “peace with the world and everything around me” following the end of her 25-year relationship with Kevin Hunter. Though she has said, she’s gone “through a situation” this year, she’s coming out stronger on the other end. As for Kevin Sr.? He’ll never be out of her life, not completely. “But my family is good, and we’ll always be family,” said Wendy.