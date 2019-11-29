T.I. & Tiny: Why Their Marriage Is Doing ‘Fine’ After She Accused Him Of Cheating During ‘Tough’ Interview

Tiny dropped a bombshell during ‘Red Table Talk’ when she claimed T.I. cheated on her. While such a revelation would normally wreck a marriage, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why their love is ‘stronger’ than ever.

When looking up the definition of “ride or die,” fans should a picture of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, and T.I., 39. The couple’s marriage certainly has survived its fair share of tests, including Tip’s infidelity after he got of prison in 2011. During their appearance on the Nov. 27 episode of Red Table Talk, Tiny spilled the tea on why Tip cheated on her, and though it looked like it got uncomfortable, fans shouldn’t fear for Tip and Tiny. “It got a little tense between them, a lot of emotions came up [during their Red Table Talk] and it was tough, but ultimately it was good and their marriage is just fine,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sharing their truth like that in a safe space was actually really cathartic.”

Tip and Tiny appeared on Red Table Talk to address T.I’s recent comment about his daughter’s hymen. Now, they have to deal with this new drama – or do they? “T.I. isn’t paying attention to the backlash,” the source told HollywoodLife, adding that during this Thanksgiving holiday, his mind is focused on “enjoying it with his family in Atlanta.” The insider notes that T.I. was “out in the community giving back, it was his annual Turkey giveaway, something that’s been going on for 14 years by the way so anyone saying it’s some sort of PR move is mistaken.” On Thanksgiving, he was “celebrating at home with family. He’s good and so is his marriage.”

T.I., the source tells HollywoodLife, “feels closer than ever to his wife. No one needs to worry about them because it made them that much stronger as a couple.” There was a time when they weren’t so strong. After Tip returned from prison – following a stint in 2009 on gun charges and again between 2010-11 following an arrest on drug charges – he found that Tiny was a changed woman. ““Once I got on my own two feet, I felt like I should have a voice too. And that voice, was a little different than what he was used to,” she said on Red Table Talk.

“I feel like he felt like, ‘Mm. This is not the woman I love and this is not what I want. I want somebody that if I tell her this, she’s gonna listen, and she’s gonna do this the way I want her to do it,’” said Tiny. “And that’s where he went…he went and found somebody that he can be like, ‘Hey don’t move…do this, do that’…I was not, you know what I’m saying, her.” Tip, for his part, said that when he got out of jail, his world was “upside down” and said the “acclimation period” left him “feeling lesser than,” which led to him cheating.

So, what about his daughter’s hymen? Tip came under fire for saying he took his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist to get her hymen checked, as a way to monitor her virginity. After being dragged to filth for these comments, T.I. said on Red Table Talk that he was joking and that he was “embellish(ing) and exaggerat(ing). … I never said I was in any exam room. Never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. … All of these things… it’s a false narrative.”