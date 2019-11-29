See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Hold Hands & Rock Puffy Winter Coats For NYC Outing — Pics

Splashnews
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner steps out New YorkPictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie TurnerRef: SPL5132407 291119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas breaks from his Happiness Begins Tour to be with wife Sophia Turner. 16 Oct 2019 Pictured: Joe Jonas Sophia Turner. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA528836_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
'Jonas Brother' Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at Nick's John Varvatos event in New York, NY, USA. Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5111867 290819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
Senior Editor

During a post-Thanksgiving outing, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner braved the cold in NYC by wearing big winter coats and holding hands while strolling on the sidewalk.

Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 23, are gearing up for their first holiday season as a married couple! The duo was photographed strolling around Brooklyn on Nov. 29, one day after Thanksgiving. They both wore puffy winter jackets to battle the 40 degree temperatures, and they kept close to one another by holding hands as they walked down the sidewalk. Both stars also rocked sunglasses and sneakers during the outing, while Sophie carried a small purse and water bottle in her right hand.

Joe and Sophie’s day out came ahead of the Jonas Brothers Nov. 29 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The band is in the midst of their Happiness Begins tour, which kicked off back in August and has taken Joe and his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, across North America and Latin America so far. The current leg of the tour will wrap on Dec. 15 in California, then pick up again in Europe at the end of January before concluding on Feb. 22 in Paris, France.

It’s been QUITE a year for Joe and Sophie, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on May, 1, then celebrated with an official wedding in France at the end of June. Plus, Sophie starred in the blockbuster, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, as well as the buzzed-about final season of Game of Thrones, while the Jonas Brothers reunited AND dropped their first album in TEN years together….all in a matter of months!

sophie turner joe jonas
SplashNews

Despite how hectic it’s been, Joe and Sophie have been dedicated to spending time together and making their marriage work. Luckily, Joe’s brothers also have wives — Kevin is married to Danielle Jonas and Nick wed Priyanka Chopra in 2018 — so they’re all in it together!