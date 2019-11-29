Rihanna Lifts Up Her Leg While Wearing Sexy Lingerie For Savage x Fenty Thanksgiving Pic
Another day, another sexy lingerie photo from Rihanna who showed off her toned legs in sexy tights for a new Savage x Fenty Thanksgiving photo!
Rihanna, 31, looked unbelievably sexy when she posted a Thanksgiving photo for her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, on November 28. The singer showed off her toned legs when she lifted them above her head while wearing sheer black tights that read Savage x Fenty in script. In the photo, RiRi is pictured sitting on the floor against a mirror with a massive crystal chandelier next to her. She chose to wear a sexy black lowcut scoop neck bra that showed off major cleavage, paired with high-waisted black underwear. She captioned the sultry photo, #HappyThanksgiving #TisTheSavage.”
This is the second photo Rihanna has posted of her in this sexy look and it’s from a set of photos for her new holiday collection. In the last photo, which was posted back on October 31, Rihanna was pictured lying upside down on a pink velvet chaise lounge wearing the same super low-cut scoop neckline black bra that showed off ample cleavage. She paired the sheer bra with high-waisted black underwear and the same pair of sheer tights.
In both photos, Rihanna topped her sexy look off with a pair of sky-high black patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps, layered diamond necklaces, and gorgeous glam. For her hair, she opted for a super voluminous bouffant updo with her bangs hanging in front of her face and pretty pearl accents in her hair. A shimmery pearl shadow and a glossy pink lip completed her look.
There’s nothing we love more than seeing Rihanna show off her fabulous figure in sexy lingerie from her brand, and her latest photo in sheer black tights was absolutely amazing!