Mariah Carey Rocks Plunging Gold Dress & Reunites With Ex Nick Cannon On Thanksgiving

Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon were all smiles on Thanksgiving Day when they celebrated together with their twins Monroe and Moroccan, family and friends.

Mariah Carey, 49, reunited with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39, on Thanksgiving as they celebrated the day with their 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. On Nov. 28, the “All I Want for Christmas” singer shared a series of Instagram pics taken during the holiday, proving that she had a huge, lavish gettogether with her loved ones. Mariah – who wore a skin-tight gold sparkly dress with a deep plunging neckline – also smiled sweetly as she posed with her dancer beau, Bryan Tanaka, 36.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for all the blessings in my life,” the singer captioned the post. It’s not clear exactly where the festivities took place, but in one photo Mariah posed with a friend at the head of a very long dining table.

It’s not the first time that Nick and Mariah have reunited to celebrate holidays or big events, as a family, with their twins. In April they had a joint party for Monroe and Moroccan’s eighth birthday and proudly posted the pics on their respective Instagram accounts. And, even though they divorced in 2016, they’ve still posed on the red carpet together with the twins at events like the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Nick has proudly spoken about their co-parenting relationship on numerous occasions. “I think we’re better off as co-parents to our children,” he told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in October. “You put your children first. No fault in that. It’s working well.” Speaking of his eight-year marriage to Mariah, he also said, “I would never get married again because the one that I was in, the only one that I ever did, was a great experience so, ain’t nothing topping that.”

As for his ex-wife, with Thanksgiving out of the way, it’s officially Mariah season, as the New Yorker’s favorite holiday – Christmas – is mere weeks away. On Black Friday she took to Instagram to promote the 25-year deluxe anniversary edition of her classic, Merry Christmas album, which was first released in November 1994. As one fan – musician Diydan Lopez – noted in her comments section, “Mariah Carey is my Favorite Holiday.”