Kandi Burruss, 43, Shows Off Major Leg In Sexy Sparkly Dress While Uniting With Fellow ‘Housewives’

Kandi Burruss looked gorgeous as she posed with Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams and Melissa Gorga in the ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ crossover pic.

Kandi Burruss, 43, showed off her curves in a figure-hugging sparkly dress in a photo that she posted on Instagram over the Thanksgiving holidays. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star flashed her leg in the dress that had a hip high split as she posed alongside fellow Bravo stars Kyle Richards, 50, Porsha Williams, 38, and Melissa Gorga, 40. “Bad and Boujee…name the group!” she captioned the snap.

Kandi didn’t indicate when and where the photo was taken but, given that she was posing alongside a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and one from, RHOA, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the pic could have been taken earlier in the month during the first ever BravoCon. The event, which was like Disneyland for Bravo fans, took place in New York from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.

Every single housewife in Kandi’s photo rocked a sexy look; Porsha and Melissa showed off their legs in sizzling minis, while Kyle looked sophisticated in a black jumper with a plunging neckline. Real Housewives fans were very impressed. “This would be a dope show,” one person commented. “A Jersey/Atlanta crossover would be crazy,” another fan wrote. “The name fits!!!” another person added in reference to Kandi’s “bad and boujee” caption, “Love this.”

It’s been a busy November for Kandi who became a mom for the third time when she and her husband Todd Tucker welcomed a baby girl, Blaze Tucker, into the world. Born via a surrogate mother, their daughter was arrived on Nov. 22. This is the second child for the couple. Kandi and Todd are already parents to a son, Ace, 3. Meanwhile, the singer-turned-reality-TV star is mom to 17-year-old Riley Burruss, a daughter from a previous relationship.

Riley seems to have fallen in love with her baby sister. On Nov. 24 she posted a series of Instagram photos of herself cradling the little one. “The ‘B’ to my R&B #girlsclub,” she captioned the pic.