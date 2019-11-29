Heidi Klum, 46, Rocks A Teeny Tiny Bikini For Thanksgiving In Mexico With Hubby Tom Kaulitz, 30

Heidi Klum had a fabulous Thanksgiving in Mexico with husband Tom Kaulitz, when she showed off her amazing figure in a tiny bikini!

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Heidi Klum, 46, is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazingly toned figure and that’s exactly what the supermodel did while vacationing in Mexico with husband, Tom Kaulitz, 30. The couple spent Thanksgiving in Mexico when Heidi posted a sexy PDA filled photo of them in the pool on November 28 with the caption, “……… as long as its you and I.” In the photo, which was taken in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, Tom is holding up Heidi, who is wearing a tiny floral print bikini. Heidi’s toned figure was on full display as Tom is pictured snuggling into Heidi’s chest in the photo. They seem to be having an amazing time, as both of them have huge smiles on their faces in the picture.

Shortly after posting that photo, Heidi shared another one which was taken underwater of her, Tom, and a friend, all posing in their bathing suits. The friend is covering his eyes, Heidi is covering her ears and Tom covered his mouth, as she wrote, “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.” In the photo, Heidi’s abs are on full display and she looks better than ever.

Heidi has been posting a ton of sexy photos to her Instagram this past week and just three days ago she shared a photo of herself taken from the back, where she is sitting on a bed completely naked. You can see the sides of her bare breasts in the photo, while her long blonde hair completely covers the backside of her. Fans freaked out over this photo, gushing about how gorgeous she looks.

It seems as though Heidi and her family are having an amazing time on vacation and Heidi has never looked better!