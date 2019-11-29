Gabrielle Union Is All Smiles With Kaavia, 1, & Family In Sweet Thanksgiving Pic Amidst ‘AGT’ Drama

There’s nothing like family to help you forget your troubles. After her controversial firing from ‘AGT,’ Gabrielle Union posed with her kin – including baby Kaavia – to express ‘gratitude’ for all of the support.

“Grateful ❤❤❤ Happy Thanksgiving good people,” wrote Gabrielle Union on Thanksgiving. The 47-year-old shared a sweet message on Nov. 28 while posting pictures of her alongside hubby Dwyane Wade, 37, step-son Zion Malachi Airamis, 12, and daughter Kaavia James, 1. The warmth and joy in the photo was a far cry from the drama surrounding her exit from America’s Got Talent, and Gabrielle used this moment to express “gratitude” to everyone who supported her through this hard time. “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking.”

“All praise, gratitude, and thankfulness,” she added. This heartwarming message comes after Gabrielle was let go from AGT after one season. Her dismissal was most controversial, for Variety reported that she fired for expressing concern over what sources describe as a “toxic culture” behind the scene. She reportedly objected to a racist joke allegedly made by Jay Leno. She was also frequently criticized over appearance and reportedly scolded for being “too black,” due to her rotating hairstyles. She was also reportedly labeled as “difficult” by Simon Cowell and his show’s producers, according to Vulture, after she complained about Simon (illegally) smoking inside the theatre.

She also was reportedly labeled “difficult” after she objected to producers pressuring her to pass up a talented 10-year-old Black rapper in favor of a troupe of white Texan dances because, per Vulture, the show needed an act “that America can get behind.” The litany of allegations caused a massive outcry from Gabrielle’s fans and friends – including her husband. “ ‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife [Gabrielle] is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he tweeted on Nov. 27.

So when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question,” Dwyane A day later, Gabrielle broke her silence and spoke for the first time since her firing.

“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever,” she tweeted.