Elizabeth Hurley celebrated Thanksgiving in style when she showed off her toned legs in a sequin mini dress!

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, looked sexier than ever when she celebrated Thanksgiving by putting her toned legs on full display. She posted a sultry selfie of herself lying on a couch with her legs up wearing a sparkly sequin dress and captioned the photo, “Being English, we don’t really celebrate Thanksgiving, but we still like sparkly dresses and cuddling our friends and family.” In the photo, Liz is wearing a one-shoulder green sequin Retrofete mini dress which was scrunched up to the tops of her thighs while her long and lean arms were in front of her tucked between her legs.

Elizabeth accessorized her look with a pair of massive gold and bedazzled drop earrings, while her glam stole the show. The actress looked like a little girl in the photo, as her brown hair with blonde highlights was down in a voluminous blowout. She kept her bangs in front of her face, while the bottoms of her hair were curled into tousled waves. A dark smokey eye with extra dark kohl eyeliner intensified her eyes while an extra glossy clear lip completed her stunning look.

Elizabeth is not shy when it comes to showing off her famous figure and the actress is constantly putting her toned physique on display. Just last week she took to Instagram to post yet another sexy photo of herself wearing a skintight black velvet dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage. The side of the dress featured a thigh-high slit that revealed her toned legs.

No matter what Elizabeth wears, she always manages to look sexy and we love her green sequin dress!