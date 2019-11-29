Courteney Cox, 55, & Daughter Coco, 15, Look Like Twins In Adorable Thanksgiving Pic

Courteney Cox & her daughter Coco looked like twins in a gorgeous selfie as they enjoyed their Thanksgiving together!

Courteney Cox, 55, and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette are looking more and more like twins as the days pass and the two looked gorgeous in a selife Courteney shared to Instagram on Thanksgiving. Courteney posted an up-close photo of herself and Coco on Nov. 28 with the caption, “So thankful!!!” and the resemblance is uncanny. Courteney looked gorgeous and fresh-faced while wearing an orange dress with a plunging V-neckline and chunky silver necklace. Meanwhile, Coco was wearing a black sweater and hoop earrings. The mother-daughter-duo both had their jet-black hair down and parted in the middle which made them look even more alike.

Not only did they look like twins, it seemed as though they had an amazing Thanksgiving together as Courteney posted a photo of herself later that day, wearing her burnt orange maxi dress while lying on the couch asleep with three dogs on top of her. She captioned the photo, “Tryptophan,” joking that the turkey made her exhausted.

Courteney and Coco have only become more identical in recent years and Coco often shares photos of her and her mom on Instagram. On Oct. 18, Coco posted a selfie of them with the same exact blunt shoulder-length haircut, while their jet-black hair was parted in the middle again. The only difference between them was that Courteney was wearing aviator eyeglasses in the photo.

We cannot get over how much Courteney and her daughter look alike and the mother and daughter looked gorgeous when they spent Thanksgiving together!