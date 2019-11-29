Ciara Wraps Her Arms Around Russell Wilson & Gushes Over Him On His 31st B-Day

Ciara couldn’t be prouder of her husband Russell Wilson and she is making that very clear in a birthday shout out to her man.

Ciara, 34, took to Instagram on Nov. 29 to gush over her husband Russell Wilson on his 31st birthday. The “Level Up” singer shared a sweet photo of herself snuggling up to the NFL quarterback, her husband of three years. “@DangeRussWilson, I am incredibly grateful for you, and proud of the man you are continually becoming!” she captioned the pic. “Every year literally gets better and better! I admire you in so many ways…The God In You, The Leader in you, The Husband In you, The Best Friend In You, The Father In You.. I literally have it all in you, and it’s the best feeling in the world!”

The mom-of-two added, “May today and this year be the best one yet for you! I can’t wait to see what more God has in store for you! I know it’s going to be amazing!! I love you to the Moon and Back! #HappyBirthday My Sweet Honey!” Ciara’s romantic message comes the day after she performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, during which she sang her new song, “Melanin.”

Over on his Instagram feed, her husband has been prepping for his birthday by raising money for charity. The Seattle Seahawks star has invited fans to donate to the Why Not You Foundation that he runs with his wife. On Nov. 27 he posted an inspirational video about the annual fundraiser, adding the caption, “Last year during my birthday week you guys helped me raise over $85,000 for the @whynotyoufdn. What do you say we do it again this year? My birthday is this Friday and I want to make this fundraiser a tradition! Let’s impact the world together! #WhyNotYou.” According to the charity’s website, the Why Not You Foundation “focuses on motivating, inspiring and empowering kids to believe in themselves.”

As for Russell he kicked off his birthday by reminding his fans that he’s grateful to be alive. “I’m thankful Jesus gave me Breath this morning,” he tweeted. “#BestYearYet.”