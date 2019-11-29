Ariana Grande Spends Thanksgiving With Both Parents For 1st Time In 18 Years After Reconciling With Dad

Thanksgiving truly brings families together. For the first time in nearly two decades, Ariana Grande spent Turkey Day with both her mother, Joan Grande, and her once-estranged father, Edward Butera.

It was indeed a Grande-sized holiday miracle. “First thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!” Ariana Grande, 26, captioned a photo uploaded to her Instagram Story on Nov. 28. In the black-and-white shot, Ariana is sandwiched in between her mother, Joan Grande, 51, and her once-estranged father, Edward Butera, 61. The look of joy on Ariana’s face is undeniable, especially since this is the first time in her adult life that she spend Turkey Day with both her mom and dad.

In addition to this shot with her folks, Ariana shared some clips from her family’s Thanksgiving celebration. One clip showed her mom dancing along with a bunch of her friends, and Joan was holding her own. Another clip showed Ariana, with facepaint, interact with her father while he wore a fuzzy hat. It was cute, and even more heartwarming knowing how far these two have come.

Ariana’s parents raised her in Boca Raton, Florida, until she was eight years old. Joan and Edward then separated in 2003, and it apparently wasn’t the cleanest of splits. Ariana seemingly references the breakup on “thank u, next,” singing that one day, she’ll “walk down the aisle / holding hands with my mama / I’ll be thanking my dad / ’cause she grew from the drama.” Following the split, Ariana and her father seemed to grow apart, though they’ve been patching things up over the past couple of years. In 2016, Edward tweeted a selfie with his daughter. She also wished her dad a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram in 2017. “Love you.”

“Falling out of touch with my dad,” Ariana told Seventeen magazine in 2014 when asked about the toughest thing she’s ever had to deal with. “It’s private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”