Ariana Biermann, 18, Rocks An Oversized Sweatshirt As A Dress On Thanksgiving

Ariana Biermann happily posed for Thanksgiving pics with her little brothers while wearing an extremely baggy sweatshirt with boots.

While millions of Americans bundled up to keep dry and warm over the stormy Thanksgiving holiday, Ariana Biermann proudly wore an oversized sweatshirt like a large comfy dress. The 18-year-old posted two photos on to her Instagram page of her sandwiched between her brothers Kash, 7, and Kane, 6. The little boys looked cute in matching basketball uniforms. Their big sister paired her sweatshirt with bare legs, Dr. Marten boots and a handbag slung over her shoulder. “Forever thankful for my boys, happy thxgiving [sic],” she captioned the post.

Ariana’s outfit was a big hit with fans. One person wrote, “@arianabiermann I love ur outfits girl!!!” Another fan wanted to know where she bought her boots. Sweatshirts aren’t the only things that she likes oversized. On Nov. 15, the teen showed off her huge pout in a video clip, while promoting her family’s KAB Cosmetics line – in particular the chocolate lip kits. However, she turned the comments off so fans can no longer share their opinions about that dramatic look.

If her social media posts are anything to go by, the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak appears to be living her best life. On Nov. 17 she posted a series of Instagram pics of herself snuggled up to a puppy, gushing about her “new baby,” in the caption. For Halloween she hit the town dressed as a Playboy bunny, complete with rabbit ears, fishnet tights and fluffy tail.

Meanwhile, days earlier, she celebrated her 18th birthday with her family and friends who surprised her with a stripper dressed as a cop. The party didn’t end there. The Biermanns marked the day by getting matching “XOXO” tattoos on their wrists. She rounded out the night by popping into a sex shop to buy a lavender-colored vibrator, which she declared was like a “unicorn,” because it’s “so pretty.”

For those people who dislike her fashion sense and lifestyle choices, Ariana makes it very clear what she thinks of their opinions – not much. “Leave the negativity at home, it’s not welcome here,” her Instagram bio says. “I’m here to be me.”