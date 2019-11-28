‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ Photos: Ally Brooke & More Dazzle

‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ is airing on Thanksgiving and the TV special features epic holiday performances by Ally Brooke, Matthew Morrison, Sting, and more.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is kicking off the holiday season with one grand TV special. Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, and Jesse Palmer are co-hosting the holiday special on Thanksgiving night from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California. Your favorite artists have shown up to the happiest places on Earth to get in on the festive fun. From epic duets to solo numbers, this TV special is perfect holiday entertainment after your Thanksgiving dinner.

DWTS alum and singer Ally Brooke will perform “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” from Walt Disney World Resort. Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning group Pentatonix will sing a cappella renditions of “Deck the Halls” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Sting and Shaggy are teaming up for duets and solo numbers, including a new festive reggae version of “Silent Night (Christmas is Coming).” Acclaimed two-time Billboard Award-winning electronic violinist and DWTS alum Lindsey Stirling will perform “Carol of the Bells” from Walt Disney World Resort.

Emma and Matthew are pulling double duty by hosting and performing. Emma will sing “Santa Baby,” while Matthew will perform a medley of “When You Wish Upon A Star” from the upcoming album Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison and the classic “Let it Snow.” Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man is set to perform “Happy Christmas” and “Merry Christmas Everybody” from Disneyland Resort. Lastly, Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer perform an all-new original holiday song from Disneyland Resort.

In addition to the celebrity musical performances, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look into Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Dec. 5, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California.