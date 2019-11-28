Thanksgiving 2019: All The Stores & Restaurants Open On The Holiday
It’s Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at home with the turkey. We have the full list of stores and restaurants that will still be open for the holiday, on November 28!
Happy Thanksgiving! Did your dreams of a turkey feast turn out to be more of a nightmare? There’s still time to toss that charred brick of a bird and mushy green bean casserole that you swear you copied step by step from the Food Network. There are dozens, and we mean dozens, of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. From Marie Callender’s, where they’re serving a traditional Thanksgiving turkey meal, to STK Steakhouse, where you can pretend to be fancy, to Waffle House (because sometimes it’s 3:00am, and you and your siblings need Waffle House), you’re covered.
Or, say dinner went perfectly, the dishes are done, and everyone’s happily napping with tummies stuffed. You happen to be bored, though. Good news: many, if not most, of your favorite stores are open on Thanksgiving, so you can get a head start on the Black Friday crowds. Check out the full list of open stores and restaurants for Thanksgiving, and please remember to be kind to the employees and waiters you encounter on the holiday!
STORES open on Thanksgiving; all times local:
A.C. Moore — Open at 6pm
Bass Pro Shops — Open at 8am
Bed Bath and Beyond — Open at 5pm
Belk — Open at 4pm
Best Buy — Open at 5pm
BIG LOTS! — Open at 7am
Cabela’s — Open at 8am
CVS — 24-hour stores open; other locations vary
Dick’s Sporting Goods — Open at 6pm
Dollar General — Open at 7am
DSW — Some locations open at 5pm
Family Dollar — Open; holiday hours not announced
Five Below — Open at 6pm
Gamestop — Open at 3pm
Goody’s — Open at 1am
Gordmans — Open from 3pm until 1am
Kohl’s — Open at 5pm
Kmart — Open at 6am
JCPenney — Open at 2pm
Macy’s — Open at 5pm
Mattress Firm — Some locations open, holiday hours not announced
Meijer– Open; holiday hours not announced
Michaels — Open 6pm
Modell’s — Open 6pm
New York & Company –– Some locations open at 6pm
Old Navy – Open at 3pm
RiteAid –- 24-hour stores open; other locations vary
Sears –- Open at 6pm
Stage Stores — Open at 1pm
Target –- Open at 5pm
Ulta — Open at 5pm
Walgreens –- 24-hour stores open; other locations vary
Walmart –- Open at 6pm
RESTAURANTS open on Thanksgiving; all times local and vary per location — call ahead:
Applebee’s
Bahama Breeze
Black Angus Steak House
Bob Evans
Boston Market
Bucca Di Beppo
Buffalo Wild Wings
The Capital Grille
Carraba’s Italian Grill
Chart House
Chili’s
Cracker Barrel
Del Frisco’s Grille
Denny’s (open 24 hours)
Golden Corral
Hooters
IHOP (open 24 hours)
Legal Seafood
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Marie Callender’s
McCormick & Schmick’s
Medieval Times
Morton’s Steak House
Popeye’s
Ruby Tuesday’s
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sizzler
Sonic
STK Steakhouse
Subway
Sullivan’s Steak House
TGI Friday’s
Waffle House (open 24 hours)