Thanksgiving 2019: All The Stores & Restaurants Open On The Holiday

It’s Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at home with the turkey. We have the full list of stores and restaurants that will still be open for the holiday, on November 28!

Happy Thanksgiving! Did your dreams of a turkey feast turn out to be more of a nightmare? There’s still time to toss that charred brick of a bird and mushy green bean casserole that you swear you copied step by step from the Food Network. There are dozens, and we mean dozens, of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. From Marie Callender’s, where they’re serving a traditional Thanksgiving turkey meal, to STK Steakhouse, where you can pretend to be fancy, to Waffle House (because sometimes it’s 3:00am, and you and your siblings need Waffle House), you’re covered.

Or, say dinner went perfectly, the dishes are done, and everyone’s happily napping with tummies stuffed. You happen to be bored, though. Good news: many, if not most, of your favorite stores are open on Thanksgiving, so you can get a head start on the Black Friday crowds. Check out the full list of open stores and restaurants for Thanksgiving, and please remember to be kind to the employees and waiters you encounter on the holiday!

STORES open on Thanksgiving; all times local:

A.C. Moore — Open at 6pm

Bass Pro Shops — Open at 8am

Bed Bath and Beyond — Open at 5pm

Belk — Open at 4pm

Best Buy — Open at 5pm

BIG LOTS! — Open at 7am

Cabela’s — Open at 8am

CVS — 24-hour stores open; other locations vary

Dick’s Sporting Goods — Open at 6pm

Dollar General — Open at 7am

DSW — Some locations open at 5pm

Family Dollar — Open; holiday hours not announced

Five Below — Open at 6pm

Gamestop — Open at 3pm

Goody’s — Open at 1am

Gordmans — Open from 3pm until 1am

Kohl’s — Open at 5pm

Kmart — Open at 6am

JCPenney — Open at 2pm

Macy’s — Open at 5pm

Mattress Firm — Some locations open, holiday hours not announced

Meijer– Open; holiday hours not announced

Michaels — Open 6pm

Modell’s — Open 6pm

New York & Company –– Some locations open at 6pm

Old Navy – Open at 3pm

RiteAid –- 24-hour stores open; other locations vary

Sears –- Open at 6pm

Stage Stores — Open at 1pm

Target –- Open at 5pm

Ulta — Open at 5pm

Walgreens –- 24-hour stores open; other locations vary

Walmart –- Open at 6pm

RESTAURANTS open on Thanksgiving; all times local and vary per location — call ahead:

Applebee’s

Bahama Breeze

Black Angus Steak House

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Bucca Di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Capital Grille

Carraba’s Italian Grill

Chart House

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Del Frisco’s Grille

Denny’s (open 24 hours)

Golden Corral

Hooters

IHOP (open 24 hours)

Legal Seafood

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Marie Callender’s

McCormick & Schmick’s

Medieval Times

Morton’s Steak House

Popeye’s

Ruby Tuesday’s

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sizzler

Sonic

STK Steakhouse

Subway

Sullivan’s Steak House

TGI Friday’s

Waffle House (open 24 hours)