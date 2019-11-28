Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019: Idina Menzel, Celine Dion & More Stars In The Parade

The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade boasted impressive numbers: 56 balloons, 26 floats, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 1,000 clowns and more.

Would the balloons fly or not fly? That was the question leading up to the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, as officials were worried that forecasts of high gusts could pose a potential threat to the crowd gathered on New York City’s streets. Now that Turkey Day has rolled around, it turns out that the balloons were given the green light to soar high. And what a pretty sight it was! Sixteen gargantuan character balloons and 40 more novelty balloons entertained the crowd, some of the most impressive being the Diary of A Wimpy Kid balloon (the tallest, at 62 feet high) and the Power Rangers Mighty Morphin’s Red Ranger balloon (the longest, with a length of 77 feet).

The Snoopy balloon was even given an astronaut makeover, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing! But the balloons weren’t the only highlights of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The floats were also a spectacle in themselves — “Santa’s Sleigh” was so massive, it was 3.5 stories high. New floats included LEGO’s “The Brick Changer,” which featured a towering red dragon entirely made of the toy building blocks, and Coach’s parade debut with its pink and glittery T-Rex. Here’s a fun fact — Coach is the first luxury fashion brand to make a float for the annual parade.

Famous performers were spread out throughout the floats: Ciara, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Lea Michele, Kelly Rowland, Natasha Bedingfield, Chris Young, Chicago, Debbie Gibson, Tenille Townes, Ozuna, Josh Dela Cruz, That Girl Lay Lay and Chris Janson. Joining that long list is NCT 127, the first K-Pop group to perform in the parade’s history! The 2019 parade certainly lived up to the hype of last year’s performers and exhibits.

Stay tuned for HollywoodLife’s recaps of the hottest performances during this annual tradition! The parade started at 77th Street and Central Park West, and will conclude after snaking through 2.5 miles of NYC’s concrete jungle at 34th Street and Herald Square (right outside the Macy’s store). This is Macy’s 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade, after its inaugural parade in 1924 (due to rubber and helium shortages during World War 2, the parade took a three-year hiatus between 1941-1943).