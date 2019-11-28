Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, The Obamas & More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2019

Happy Thanksgiving! Some of the biggest stars, including newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, got together with their families to give thanks, while sharing pictures of their delicious-looking meals.

It’s time to throw the turkey in the oven, bake the macaroni and cheese, fluff the mashed potatoes, and pour some cocktails because it’s Thanksgiving, ya’ll! Today, people will be surrounding themselves with loved ones and taking a moment to express gratitude and appreciation for what they have in life. And many celebrities will be doing the same!

For example, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were pictured snuggling together after purchasing some juices in Miami on Nov. 28. Then, they were seen relaxing by a pool and getting a tan. It must be nice to celebrate Thanksgiving in such a warm climate. Even in Los Angeles, Thanksgiving was chilly (a “high” of 50 degrees), so we hope Justin and Hailey enjoyed their time in the sun. Before these pictures surfaced, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Justin and Hailey were “excited” for the holiday together, and they’d be “surrounded by family and friends in Miami”. Our source further told us, “Justin’s mom, Pattie, along with several of Hailey’s family members, are already in Miami and will all celebrate together.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian kicked off her day with an intense workout before dawn. While in the gym, she snapped a picture of herself in the mirror and showed off her current “mood”. If it weren’t only visible in her Instagram stories, we’d probably see a sexy comment from her ex, Tristan Thompson, as he’s been flirting with her and leaving gushy comments on recent photos that she’s been sharing.

Also, we can’t forget about the incredible performances during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Celine Dion, TLC, Kelly Rowland and more stars appeared on floats and performed their hit songs on the streets of New York City on Thursday morning, and it was a great way to kick off the day. Plus, the Obamas gave back and handed out food on Thanksgiving. Isn’t that sweet?