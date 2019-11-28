Malia Obama, 21, Looks Gorgeous Helping Her Family Give Out Meals For Thanksgiving

Malia Obama looked so grown up while helping her family pass out meals for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. Barack said it’s important to ‘give back to those around us’ and we couldn’t agree more.

Malia Obama has grown up before our eyes, and at 21 years old, she’s now a full-grown woman. And a beautiful one, at that. Barack and Michelle‘s eldest daughter showed off her gorgeous looks alongside her 18-year-old sister Sasha on Nov. 28, when she was pictured helping her family pass out Thanksgiving meals to those in need. With a huge smile on her face, she stood between her parents and looked happy to be giving back, which is one of the many reasons why we love her so much. SEE THE PICTURE HERE!

Alongside the photo, which was posted by the former POTUS on Instagram, he said, “Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.” Football and turkey? Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate Thanksgiving. After giving back, of course. And guess what? Fellow celebrity, professional soccer player David Beckham, appreciated Barack’s Instagram post, too, so he left a message of his own.

“Happy thanksgiving to you and the family 💗 I’m more than happy to pop round for a game of football ⚽️ but I think u might have been talking about 🏈… @barackobama,” David joked. At the time of publishing, Barack had not yet replied to David’s comment, but if Barack doesn’t take David up on his offer, we will! Bring the balls to our house, David.

Anyway, this new photo comes less than 24 hours after Michelle posted a new family photo and wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving! So, if you ask us, getting two new pictures of this amazing family was the best way to start the holiday season. Thank you, Obama family!