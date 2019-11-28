Lea Michele Wows At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade In Gorgeous Coat & Sings ‘Christmas In NY’

Lea Michele was up bright and early to help bring Thanksgiving cheer during the annual Macy’s Parade. She looked stunning in a tan coat and brought holiday joy singing ‘Christmas in New York.’

Lea Michele brought the holiday spirit as well as her amazing pipes to her performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 28. She looked incredible dressed for the chilly weather in a tan coat. The 33-year-old dropped her first ever holiday album in October called Christmas In The City and choose to sing “Christmas in New York” for the annual event. We absolutely love what she wore and how she sounded.

Lea actually made her first appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2007 before she rocketed to stardom on Glee when that show debuted in 2009. She was still a Broadway musical actress at the time and sang a duet of “Give My Regards To Broadway” alongside her Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff. She was just a fresh-faced 20-year-old at the time and now look how far she’s come!

Lea dropped Christmas In The City, on Oct. 25, via Sony Music Masterworks, and it features her takes on such Christmas classics as “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Silver Bells” and her original tune “Christmas In New York.” So she already has so many holiday classics to choose from when it came to what she wanted to perform at the Macy’s Parade.

2019 was a big year for Lea as not only did she release her first holiday album, she got married! Lea tied the knot with fashion executive Zandy Reich in a romantic Napa Valley, CA ceremony on March 9th. She wore a stunning strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and a structured ball gown skirt. Now she’s winding down the year by performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade so 2019 has been a kind one to Lea.