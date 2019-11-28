Jennifer Aniston Mocks Jimmy Kimmel By Making Him ‘Friendsgiving Enchiladas’ & His Reaction Is Epic

Jimmy Kimmel put in a special request for Mexican food on Thanksgiving, and his good friend, Jennifer Aniston, obliged — even if she wasn’t thrilled about it.

When Jennifer Aniston, 50, makes a promise, she sticks to it. And that’s why she gifted her good friend, Jimmy Kimmel, 52, with some “f***ing” enchiladas after he requested that she provide an alternate Thanksgiving cuisine for her friends this year. The Morning Show star regularly hosts a “Friendsgiving” party for her friends each year — on the day before Thanksgiving — and Jimmy recently complained about the amount of turkey he ate at both her party, and on Thanksgiving, so this time around, she decided to play a little joke on him.

While sharing a photo of herself holding a dish of enchiladas, along with a video of Jimmy’s priceless reaction to the snack, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, “Ok, @jimmykimmel… here are your f**king Friendsgiving enchiladas.” Upon seeing both the dish and a place card that said “Jimmy’s F***ing Enchiladas”, Jimmy laughed and said, “Finally, someone listened to me”.

It was actually during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Jennifer explained her annual party, “It’s Thanksgiving, but the day before, because I like to, sort of, have a quieter Thanksgiving. And I don’t want people working on Thanksgiving, so it gives them the day off, so I do it the night before. And you’ve come for the last couple of years.” Jennifer also made it clear that she calls it “Fakesgiving,” not “Friendsgiving,” and that’s when he suggested that she serve something other than turkey.

Jennifer then told him, “Listen, I’ll make a deal. If we do this, can we talk about your children not using my backyard as a bathroom? That did happen, and you know what, a year went by and I didn’t know it.” Apparently, Jimmy’s daughter Jane once “took a s***” in her backyard.