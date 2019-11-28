Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Felicity Huffman Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be Spending Thanksgiving With Her Loved Ones After Tough Year

Felicity Huffman
Shuitterstovck
QUALITY REPEATMandatory Credit: Photo by KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10186033l)US actress Felicity Huffman leaves the John J Moakley Federal Court House after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 03 April 2019.Felicity Huffman facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Felicity Huffman begins her community service at a teen rehab center. 03 Nov 2019 Pictured: Felicity Huffman. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA541164_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Felicity Huffman is all smiles as she is spotted with her daughter Sophia visiting a rehab center in Los Angeles. The actress who was just sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal and will be spending 14 days behind bars was seen leaving a center that works with homeless youth in the area. Felicity may be on her way to starting her mandatory 250 hours of community service that was part of her sentencing. *Shot on 09/15/19* Pictured: Felicity Huffman BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Felicity Huffman and her husband William H Macy arriving at Boston Criminal Court today is her sentencing in the college bribery scandal Pictured: Felicity Huffman,William H Macy Ref: SPL5115589 130919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Actress Felicity Huffman is looking to put her rough 2019 behind her and have a fresh start, beginning with a Thanksgiving feast.

After spending 11 days in a federal prison, Felicity Huffman is home for the holidays and excited to be with her loved ones, especially her husband William H.Macy, 69, “Felicity could not be feeling more blessed this Thanksgiving holiday. Of course, she will be celebrating with Bill, her girls, and several more of her close family members and friends. Felicity has always loved cooking for her family, but Thanksgiving is even more special because she loves spending the whole day in the kitchen preparing a huge feast for everybody,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.”

“She has been through so many obstacles this year and she’s finally come through the worst of it all. Felicity has never felt so grateful at any Thanksgiving before and she is so thankful to leave it all behind her. She’s looking forward to a beautiful 2020,” our insider explaimed

Felicity was arrested in March as part of Operation Varsity Blues, a federal investigation into 33 parents of college age applicants of paying over $25 million to Rick Singer to help orchestrate higher SAT scores and in some cases bribed their way into universities as student athletes despite not competing in any sport. In Felicity’s case, she hired a proctor to give her daughter extra time on her test and change wrong answers to give her a 400 point higher score on the exam.

Felicity was contrite in her part. She pled guilty to mail fraud charges and was initially sentenced to 14 days in a Dublin, CA federal correctional facility. Fortunately for Felicity, she was let out after 11 days in custody as the prison let out inmates due to be released on a weekend instead on a Friday. Felicity was back home in L.A. just hours after her release.

.