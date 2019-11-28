Felicity Huffman Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be Spending Thanksgiving With Her Loved Ones After Tough Year

Actress Felicity Huffman is looking to put her rough 2019 behind her and have a fresh start, beginning with a Thanksgiving feast.

After spending 11 days in a federal prison, Felicity Huffman is home for the holidays and excited to be with her loved ones, especially her husband William H.Macy, 69, “Felicity could not be feeling more blessed this Thanksgiving holiday. Of course, she will be celebrating with Bill, her girls, and several more of her close family members and friends. Felicity has always loved cooking for her family, but Thanksgiving is even more special because she loves spending the whole day in the kitchen preparing a huge feast for everybody,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.”

“She has been through so many obstacles this year and she’s finally come through the worst of it all. Felicity has never felt so grateful at any Thanksgiving before and she is so thankful to leave it all behind her. She’s looking forward to a beautiful 2020,” our insider explaimed

Felicity was arrested in March as part of Operation Varsity Blues, a federal investigation into 33 parents of college age applicants of paying over $25 million to Rick Singer to help orchestrate higher SAT scores and in some cases bribed their way into universities as student athletes despite not competing in any sport. In Felicity’s case, she hired a proctor to give her daughter extra time on her test and change wrong answers to give her a 400 point higher score on the exam.

Felicity was contrite in her part. She pled guilty to mail fraud charges and was initially sentenced to 14 days in a Dublin, CA federal correctional facility. Fortunately for Felicity, she was let out after 11 days in custody as the prison let out inmates due to be released on a weekend instead on a Friday. Felicity was back home in L.A. just hours after her release.

