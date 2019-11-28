Emily Ratajkowski, 28, Strips Down & Poses In Nothing At All In New Sexy Vacation Pics

Let’s be honest — Emily Ratajkowski has never shied away from showing off her hot body on Instagram, so it really comes as no surprise that she’d bare all in some sexy new pics.

Emily Ratajkowski didn’t let us down this Thanksgiving, and that’s because the 28-year-old model kept her Instagram hot streak going on Nov. 28, when she uploaded three nude snaps from her ocean front villa in the Maldives. Standing near an in-door-outdoor open deck area, with the gorgeous ocean behind her, Emily posed in a seductive s-shaped pose for the black and white silhouette pics. And she didn’t seem to have any clothing on her body at all.

Emily has been posting a number of sexy snaps from her luxurious getaway to the Maldives over the last few days, but these three may be the hottest ones she’s posted thus far. Even a slew of celebrities agreed! After Emily shared the pics on Instagram, stars like Lisa Rinna, Paris Hilton and others commented. The RHOBH star said, “Love a silhouette ❤️” — so do we — and Paris added three fire emojis. Clearly, she thinks the photos are red hot! And rightfully so.

But that doesn’t mean we haven’t also loved the other pics Emily has posted while on her vacation. For example, earlier in the week, Emily posed in a barely-there bikini, as she laid beside the Indian Ocean. She also captioned the pic with: “Hi. This is my butt in @inamoratawoman.” In the cheeky photo, Emily seductively looked towards the camera as she posed on a deck overlooking the water. And her behind was on full display in her thong bikini.

We hope Emily keeps the photos coming because we’re loving them!