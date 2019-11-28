Brothers Osborne: Power Suddenly Goes Out In The Middle Of Halftime Show — Watch Video

Brothers Osborne had to put a hold on theirThanksgivings performance at the halftime of the Bears vs. Lions NFL game due to a power outage. But they later got things back together.

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne — known in the country music world as Brothers Osborne — were a long way from Nashville as they spent their Thanksgiving Day in Detroit entertaining the crowd at the Lions versus Chicago Bears game halftime. It’s one of the longest and most heated football rivalries between the NFC North teams, so some rollicking country songs were just what the audience needed come halftime. Unfortunately, a power outage put a hold on things but they eventually got it together.

TThe brothers have had a meteoric rise in the country world with their somewhat rock infused sound. Their debut album Pawn Shop dropped in Jan. of 2016 and went gold. It included the number one country smash “Stay A Little Longer,” the hits “It Ain’t My Fault” and “21 Summer.”

Their second album Port Saint Joe featured the Top 40 singles “Shoot Me Straight” as well as “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” and the latter song just got the Brothers Osbourne nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys. The guys are three-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners and two time ACM Vocal Duo of the Year champs.

The duo is currently on the road with country superstar Chris Stapleton as part of the All-American Road Show. Brothers Osboune in 2019 completed their own headlining tour that took them to 40 cities. They performed three sold out shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium which were recorded for a new album, Live at the Ryman, that dropped on October 11. Hopefully their performance on a nationally televised NFL Thanksgiving Day game brought them even more exposure and some new fans.