Tristan Thompson Calls Ex Khloe ‘Perfection’ As He Leaves Another Thirsty Comment For Her

Tristan Thompson cannot be stopped! He left another flirty comment for ex Khloe Kardashian days after she seemingly shaded him AGAIN on Instagram.

Somebody get ahold of Tristan Thompson‘s phone please! The NBA superstar wasted no time leaving something very sweet for ex baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 35, in her latest Instagram photo shared on Nov. 27. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dazzled her 101 million fans by posting a pic (SEEN HERE) of her in a skintight white Good American bodysuit that came with a pair of stunning heels. She sported a fierce red lip and accessorized the look with glittery gold earrings. Her mother Kris Jenner, 64, BFF Malika Haqq, 36, and many more left comments about how gorgeous she looked in the snap. Tristan did the same, writing “WOW! PERFECTION! WOW!” next to a queen and heart emoji in what appears to be an already deleted comment on her post!

Perhaps he didn’t want to deal with the backlash from Khloe’s fans who still hold resentment towards him after everything that went down between them. That hasn’t stopped the Cleveland Cavaliers star from flirting with her all over the ‘gram, though. He gushed about her win at the People’s Choice Awards by sharing a cute message from him and their daughter True Thompson, 1, alongside a photo of her from the show’s red carpet. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that,” he began. “So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”

Khloe’s also acted positively towards Tristan over the past month. She thanked him for the balloons he got her when she launched her new KKW fragrance “Pink Diamond” on Nov. 8. “I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she said on the correlating Instagram Story.

Khloe’s mood towards him appears to have taken a turn for the worse over the past week. She’s shared two different cryptic quotes that seemingly shade her ex on her Instagram Stories, one being “My mother once told me: ‘Every time you forgive him, he will love you a little more, but you will stop loving him, so the day he loves you the most you will not feel anything for him anymore.”

The Good American founder also shared another quote that read as, “Disappointed, but not surprised has been my biggest mood this year.” 2019 saw Khloe and Tristan end things for good after his alleged affair with former KarJenner pal Jordyn Woods, 22, so are things in a bad place with the former couple again?