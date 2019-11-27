Tiny Rocks Tight Leather Pants In Sexy Pic After T.I.’s Buzzed-About Red Table Talk Interview

Tiny Harris looked smokin’ hot in her latest sexy pic on Instagram. The 44-year-old singer flaunted her incredible figure in a pair of skintight leather pants!

All hail Queen Tiny Harris. The Xscape singer, 44, showed off yet another sexy outfit on Instagram, this time rocking a pair of high-waisted, leather pants with a (hopefully) faux fur stole. She tucked her skintight pants into a hot pair of slouchy, thigh-high metallic boots for the perfect rock star look. As for her makeup and hair game — she went with super straight locks, kept her lip color natural, and cranked up the drama with lush lashes and black eyeliner.

In the pic, which you can see below, she’s posing with Toya Wright, her ride-or-die. Toya’s coincidentally, basically wearing Tiny’s same outfit but in white: white, high-waisted pants tucked into metallic slouchy boots. Tiny captioned her pic, “I love my lil sis @toyawright we been going strong for 10 long years!! Anxious to see what the next chapter of life has for us both!! 👑 ❤️ #TinyNToyaStillAClassicHit #BlackThelmaNLouise #FriendsNFamilyHustle”.

Tiny’s photo sesh comes one day after her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk with her husband, T.I. In the interview, Tip attempts to explain his controversial comments about his daughter, Deyjah Harris, and virginity. You know, how he said that he goes to the gynecologist with her every year to make sure her hymen is intact? Oof. The rapper claimed that he was joking, and that people were taking his remarks out of context.

He now understood that it wasn’t okay for him to say anything about his teenage daughter’s visits to the gyno. “I am incredibly apologetic for that. To you, sweet baby Deyjah. Not to any of these strangers,” he said. “She understands my intentions and she knows who I am. It was hurtful and embarrassing. I didn’t get it, I was oblivious to it. However, I am now sensitive to it for her.”