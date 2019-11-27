‘Nashville Squares’ Preview: Tanya Tucker Belts Out Impromptu Rendition Of Her Hit ‘Delta Dawn’

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the upcoming episode of ‘Nashville Squares,’ legendary country singer, Tanya Tucker, gives an impromptu performance that gets everyone clapping along!

Tanya Tucker, 61, is a country music legend, so her presence on the new CMT series, Nashville Squares, is definitely something to buzz about! “In the center square tonight, we have a legend — Tanya Tucker, ladies and gentlemen!” host Bob Saget announces in an EXCLUSIVE preview of the show’s Nov. 29 episode. After the audience goes wild for the introduction, a fellow celeb contestant, Caroline Rhea, suggests, “Why doesn’t she sing a little?!”

Bob is more than happy to accommodate that request. “Absolutely!” he insists. “Caroline is right – please sing!” Well, Tanya is a professional, and she does not hesitate to begin belting out one of her biggest hits ever, “Delta Dawn.” As she gives her impromptu, the rest of the celebrities in the squares, like Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, dance and clap along. So much fun!

Nashville Squares is CMT’s version of Hollywood Squares, which features celebrity contestants teaming up with other stars to correctly answer trivia questions. The show premiered on CMT at the beginning of November, and this week’s episode will be the season finale!

Other stars who’ve participated on Nashville Squares include Chris Sullivan, Kenya Moore, Loni Love, Devin Dawson, Carson Kressley, Jimmie Allen, Mark Ballas, Bill Engvall, Sara Evans and plenty more. The season finale will air on Nov. 29 at 8:00 p.m. on CMT. Meanwhile, Tanya will be headlining CMT’s next leg of the Next Women of Country tour, which will kick off in 2020.