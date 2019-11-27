Royalty Brown, 5, Rocks Cute Pigtails & Plays With An Early Christmas Gift

Royalty Brown is celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving this year! Chris Brown’s adorable daughter got the best present ever, and the pic of her playing with it is priceless.

Christmas came early for Royalty Brown. Chris Brown‘s five-year-old daughter was treated to a special surprise one month before Christmas Day, when she was gifted a movie theater play set for her dolls. A pic on Royalty’s Instagram account, which is run by her mother, Nia Guzman, 36, shows the adorable kiddo rocking pigtails and beaming as she gives her dolls movie tickets at the concession stand. Forget the Barbie DreamHouse; this thing is almost as big as she is! Royalty (Nia) captioned the pic, “Lights, camera, action! 🌟🎥 I love my new #OGMovieTheater from @ogdolls! 🍿 #ChristmasCameEarly ❤️💚 #OGDolls”.

Royalty actually received two early Christmas presents this year. She just got a brand new baby brother! Chris just welcomed a son with girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26, on November 21, and, as a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he’s so excited for his children to meet each other and start that sibling bond. “Chris is happy with being a father again,” the source, who is close to the “No Guidance” singer, said. “He is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever.”

There’s no doubt about that. Royalty’s already a big sister, and she’s crushing it. Her mother welcomed another daughter, named Sinatra LA, over the summer! Nia posted the most adorable photo of Royalty and Sinatra in October, that showed them hanging out in matching outfits. Royalty’s hugging the adorable, chubby baby tightly, and it’s too cute.

With two new baby siblings, Royalty’s going to get absolutely spoiled for Christmas this year! Being a big sister definitely has its perks.