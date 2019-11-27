Olivia Culpo Stuns In Revealing Leather Bustier Alongside Supermodel Kate Bock: Pic

Olivia Culpo looked straight off the runway for this sexy country photoshoot in Montana!

Olivia Culpo, 27, has gone country! The brunette posted a set of super sexy snaps from a photoshoot in Virginia City, Montana alongside Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock, 26. In the first, Olivia stunned in a revealing black corset that was giving us serious Victorian era vibes — see the pics here. The revealing push-up piece was adorned with lace at the top and featured an ultra-feminine floral pattern that perfectly accented her bust and she accessorized with an on-theme black choker necklace with an oval pendant detail. “Another day at the office!!” she captioned the sexy snaps.

Olivia’s hair and makeup was on point, as she rocked a seductive smokey eye and nude lip — courtesy of Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty liner — along with perfectly tousled hair. Kate was looking equally as sexy as she wore a skin tight black corset adorned with a turquoise peacock feather print, lace up gloves and cowboy hat. “Never a dull moment at the Pioneer Bar,” Kate captioned another snap of the duo, revealing Olivia’s perfect nude manicure and gold signet ring. In another behind-the-scenes photo, the blonde could also be seen getting up close and personal with what looked like a black dog — but turned out to be a wolf!

In another look from the shoot, Olivia was seen sporting a red-and-gray plaid shirt that she knotted — giving just a glimpse of her toned abs — along with a super distressed pair of jeans! Kate echoed her style in a mustard yellow button down — also tied — a white crop top and fitted black pants. Both girls kept the ranch theme going with their cowboy hats. “Cardio is a huge part of getting abs! When I am running regularly, I can actually achieve abs comparable to when I am doing regular ab exercises,” Olivia spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a recent interview. “When you eat well and workout, you feel amazing, so ultimately that’s always my goal. What works for me is a low carb, high protein and fiber diet. For workouts I love strength training/circuit training, barre, pilates, cycling, and running. It’s really important for me to switch up my workouts.” She looks amazing, so her fitness routine is definitely working out.

While the gorgeous gals didn’t say exactly what shoot was for, the pair were shooting with well-known nature photographer David Yarrow. “TRAVEL DAY —> so excited for this adventure !!” Kate teased in a snap heading to Montana via Denver International airport. “Hint: what city is the “Dutton Ranch” closest to on one of my favorite TV shows?!” We can’t wait to see photos — which appear to be taken over multiple days — when they are eventually published!