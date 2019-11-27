Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Thanksgiving Plans Revealed: Why They’re ‘Really Excited

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Shutterstock
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey enjoy a romantic bike ride around Beverly Hills. 16 Nov 2019 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550593_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Justin and Hailey Bieber head out after a rehearsal session at the 3rd Street Dance Studio. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin having Lunch. 12 Nov 2019 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA547837_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 77 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have opted for a warm and sunny Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. We’ve got the details.

Justin Bieber, 25, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple at his mom Pattie Malette’s home in Canada. This year they’ve opted for a much warmer turkey day as they’re gathering their loved ones in Miami. The couple has been photographed sunning themselves and going out to dinner over the last few days and they are staying put in south Florida for the holiday.

“Justin and Hailey will be surrounded by family and friends in Miami for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Justin’s mom, Pattie, along with several of Hailey’s family members are already in Miami and will all celebrate together. Justin and Hailey are really excited about spending Thanksgiving with everyone together and they wouldn’t want it any other way,”  a source tells HolywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s a far cry from 2018 where the newlyweds spent Thanksgiving with their blended families at Pattie’s Ontario home. Justin shared an Instagram post the day after the holiday that showed a snowy forest. He wrote, “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

So far Justin and Hailey have been making the most of their Miami vacay. The stunning model was photographed sunning herself in a shiny blue bikini ahead of a romantic dinner date where she wore a sexy white crop top. Justin has just dyed his hair pink so it should make for some interesting holiday photos.