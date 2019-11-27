Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Thanksgiving Plans Revealed: Why They’re ‘Really Excited

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have opted for a warm and sunny Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. We’ve got the details.

Justin Bieber, 25, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple at his mom Pattie Malette’s home in Canada. This year they’ve opted for a much warmer turkey day as they’re gathering their loved ones in Miami. The couple has been photographed sunning themselves and going out to dinner over the last few days and they are staying put in south Florida for the holiday.

“Justin and Hailey will be surrounded by family and friends in Miami for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Justin’s mom, Pattie, along with several of Hailey’s family members are already in Miami and will all celebrate together. Justin and Hailey are really excited about spending Thanksgiving with everyone together and they wouldn’t want it any other way,” a source tells HolywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s a far cry from 2018 where the newlyweds spent Thanksgiving with their blended families at Pattie’s Ontario home. Justin shared an Instagram post the day after the holiday that showed a snowy forest. He wrote, “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

So far Justin and Hailey have been making the most of their Miami vacay. The stunning model was photographed sunning herself in a shiny blue bikini ahead of a romantic dinner date where she wore a sexy white crop top. Justin has just dyed his hair pink so it should make for some interesting holiday photos.