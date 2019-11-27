James Van Der Beek Reveals How Shredded He Got From ‘DWTS’ & It’s Insane

James Van Der Beek is the latest celeb to show off how competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gives one a whole new figure. He compared his previous MMA bod versus his ‘DWTS’ body and it’s amazing.

Ballroom dancing does a body good. Or at least the up to 12 hour daily rehearsals that go into competing on Dancing with the Stars. The show is famous for transforming bodies into muscular toned physique and James Van Der Beek is the latest celeb to show off how he got insane ab and hip muscles from his time on the show. The 42-year-old actor was already fit as he practices MMA fighting, but his dancing body is a sculpted work of art as he showed in a before and after Instagram pic on Nov. 27.

“Fight training vs. dancing…” he began his post. “I’d been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I’m writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba 🕺🏼” he wrote next to the before and after pics.

He had a few visible oblique muscles from his Muay Thai training on his right side before he started preparing for the ABC dance competition. But he still didn’t have a super cut gut in the photo. That all changed after DWTS, as his abs are so tight that he has the hip muscles that can be visible heading down the edge of his jeans. Or as Bravo’s Below Deck‘s chief stew Kate Chastain calls it, the “penis ravine.”

Even James’ arms and shoulders are more cut in the after pic. His torso muscles are lifted and sculpted. So combat sports have nothing on ballroom dancing when it comes to getting a body in shape!