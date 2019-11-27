See Pic
Emily Ratajkowski Looks Sexy In Another Thong Bikini On Tropical Vacation — Pic

Another day, another super hot bikini pic from Emily Ratajkowski! See her latest ‘gram!

Ow ow! Emily Ratajkowski, 28, continues her tropical vacation with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard and has us envious of every minute of it! The model shared a pic of her round derriere by the ocean, adding to the multitude of picturesque photos she’s posted from her Maldives trip. “Hi. This is my butt in @inamoratawomen,” EmRata wrote alongside the cheeky pic of herself looking back at the camera. She rocked a tan thong bikini bottom and string bikini top, with a gorgeous background of vast ocean.

Emily continued to document her vacay in her Instagram Stories, showing off a fun day of jet skiing with her man, and even looked adorable in a life jacket! “Yes, we’re having too much fun,” she captioned a cute picture cuddling up to Sebastian after a being out on the water. Just yesterday, the I Feel Pretty star joked on the gram with a picture of herself on a bicycle, writing, “They see me rollin’.” All of these scorching pics come after Emily sat down with ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis for a telling interview on Nightline about her version of feminism and how her sexy pictures are a way for her to express her body positive message.

It’s about not limiting options or saying someone is a bad feminist… It’s just about the ability to choose to be whatever kind of woman you want to be, to live whatever kind of life you want, to dress however you want, whether it be in a burka or a bikini,” the 28-year-old, who was arrested last spring in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said.  “I don’t believe that nudity is expressing yourself. Choosing to represent your body however you choose is an empowering thing, but I don’t think every woman needs to be naked, it’s about choice.”

Hi. This is my butt in @inamoratawoman

The model turned actress and businesswoman added that she used to be insecure about her body, but her mom helped her change her thinking. “I don’t think that I always liked myself… I thought…’Oh, no one’s going to take me seriously,’ even at the age of 12. … But I had a really good mom who basically said to me, ‘That’s their problem, not yours.’ And I think I took that message to heart.”