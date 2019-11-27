Denise Richards, 48, Shares Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie During Thanksgiving Vacay With Her Family

Denise Richards excused herself from the hustle and bustle of Beverly Hills for a rural retreat in Montana for Thanksgiving break. No makeup was needed to play in the snow!

With no cameras (except her own) pointed at Denise Richards‘ face, the 48-year-old Bravo star didn’t bother doing a full face of makeup amid her Thanksgiving trip to Montana! Denise is on a break from filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the holiday, and so she snapped a cosmetics-free selfie as she played in the snow on Nov. 27. “Cold but a beautiful morning in #montana,” Denise captioned the photo, which showed her mischievous (and glowing) face poking out from the corner of the camera. A white blanket of snow and pine trees served as the all-natural backdrop for Denise’s selfie!

Denise also filmed a herd of deer frolicking through the wildgrass for her Instagram Story, writing, “Love Montana so much….Deer running and playing….” Denise isn’t admiring the wildnerness alone. She’s on a family vacation with her daughters Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, in addition to husband Aaron Phypers, 47!

The family enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving warm-up meal on Nov. 21, but Eloise appeared tuckered out from the traveling in another photo that Denise shared on Instagram. “Family vacay for Thanksgiving…you can tell by Eloise she’s thrilled & over the travel. So happy to be with my beautiful family much to be grateful for,” Denise captioned the photo of her family gathered around the table, with foods like onion rings and chicken wings laid out before them.

Denise was also in Montana this same time of year in 2018, although under much sadder circumstances. Denise retreated to the mountainous state with her family after revealing they “can’t live” in their home following the Woolsey fire that devastated Malibu’s community, which she revealed in a Nov. 2018 post. But Denise has already been whisking her daughters away to Montana for outdoor adventures like horseback riding and ice-skating for years!