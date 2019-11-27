Anna Duggar Gives Birth To A Girl: She & Husband Josh Welcome Baby No. 6

Anna and Josh Duggar are officially parents to 6 children. The reality star gave birth to a baby girl on Nov. 27 — just one day before Thanksgiving.

Anna Duggar, 31, and husband Josh, 31, have so much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, as the two reality TV stars welcomed their sixth child — a baby girl — into the world on Nov. 27, according to Us Weekly. “Maryella Hope Duggar was born at 9:12 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces, and measuring 20 1/2 inches,” the parents told the news site, following her joyous birth on Wednesday.

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child! Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long,” Josh and Anna said in their statement. “Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”

The reality star revealed she was expecting her sixth child with Josh in a post on Instagram back in April. “We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall! #littleduggars,” Anna captioned the Instagram post at the time. Then, in June, they revealed they were expecting a girl. “This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!” Anna captioned an Instagram video. “Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall!”

The couple, who wed on September 26, 2008, already share five other children — Mackenzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 2.