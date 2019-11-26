White House Turkey Pardon Live Stream: Watch The Annual Thanksgiving Event

It’s almost time for Thanksgiving, but two special turkeys aren’t feeling the heat. Butter and Bread are about to be pardoned at the White House! Watch our live stream to see history made, starting at 2:00pm ET.

Don’t worry too much about the two turkeys set for pardoning at the White House today at 2:00pm ET. Bread and Butter are currently living the life of luxury at a five-star hotel as they await their judgement by President Donald Trump at the annual Thanksgiving event. And yes, they will both be saved from being someone’s Thanksgiving dinner on November 28th, despite only one bird getting the coveted pardon. Before the festivities began, the White House asked Americans to vote on the turkey who deserved sweet freedom the most. Butter, according to the top brass, “clucks in at 47 lbs., loves sweet potato fries, bagpipes, and watching NASCAR,” while Bread “weighs in at 45 lbs., loves Cheerwine, bluegrass music, and college basketball.” To see who wins the pardon, and to see the moment in real time when Trump suddenly wonders if he can pardon himself, watch the live stream above.

After the turkeys meet with the president and first lady, they’re off to retirement. Life is about to be cushy for Bread and Butter. While it’s not The Willard Hotel in DC, their digs are pretty sweet. The two birds will join their 2018 predecessors, Peas and Carrots, for a blissfully existence at Gobblers Rest at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg. This is the fourth straight year that the pardoned birds and their comrades have been re-homed at the sanctuary; Wishbone, Drumstick, Tater, and Tot have, unfortunately, passed away of natural causes.

Butter and Bread come courtesy of Wellie Jackson, a Butterball turkey farmer in Clinton, North said he was getting his birds “ready for the Governor’s Mansion and the White House” before sending them off to the hotel by training them to socialize, sit still, and even play soccer. The first National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation happened in 1947 under President Harry Truman. It wasn’t until George H.W. Bush in 1989 that pardoning the turkey became an official event.