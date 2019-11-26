Wendy Williams Disses T.I. For Double Standard On Son & Daughter Having Sex: ‘You’re An A**’

T.I. appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ to ‘clear up’ any misconceptions about his parenting style after he claimed he accompanies his daughter Deyjah, 18, to the gynecologist. But, Wendy Williams stills thinks he violated his daughter’s privacy!

Wendy Williams is still not happy with T.I. after his controversial comments about accompanying his daughter to her gynecologist appointments to check on her viriginity. The talk show host, 55, covered the story for a second time on Tuesday’s ‘Hot Topics’ after the rapper, 39, appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk on Monday with wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, to address the backlash and explain his comments even further. But, Wendy wasn’t convinced over Tip’s attempt to “clear up” the situation, which he claimed was “embellished” by him and taken “extremely too literal” by the public.

“So, T.I.’s still talking about the dumb comments he made about his daughter’s virginity,” she said on her November 26 show before recapping her studio audience. “Remember he was bragging about taking his 18-year-old daughter to gynecologist and making sure she’s still a virgin and we all disagreed… Like, a violation of a girl’s privacy.”

Wendy reacted to Tip’s November 25 appearance on Red Table Talk, where he claimed he’s an overprotective dad, who was just joking. He also admitted that he didn’t divulge every detail of the situation in his initial comments. However, Wendy’s thoughts remained the same.

“It’s still a violation and he’s still talking too much… A violation is a violation,” she proclaimed as she transitioned into another another one of Tips rebuttals on Red Table Talk that she did not agree with.

“He also explains why he’s more concerned about his daughter’s viriginity than his son’s,” Wendy said. She then played a clip of the rapper talking about his son and daughter.

Here’s what Tip told Jada about the difference between whether his son gets a woman pregnant, as opposed to if his own daughter becomes pregnant: “If my son goes out and gets a girl pregnant, how is the household changed for those nine months? The household is not necessarily changes for those nine months, whereas if my daughter comes home [pregnant], my household changes immediately. So, the stakes are higher.”

After she played the clip, Wendy was mortified.

“The more he talks, the more of an ass he looks like,” she declared, asking Tip, ‘What are you talking about?'” Wendy went on to explain, “If your son gets a girl pregnant, your household still changes, sir! Your son, for that nine months, and the next 18 and 55 years of his life, your household still changes. What is he trying to say? Shut up!”, she concluded.

Tip’s initial comments about his daughter stirred up controversy when he was a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast earlier this month. The father of six admitted that he’s tried to ensure that his daughter, Deyjah, 18, holds onto her virginity. He explained that he attends her yearly gynecologist appointments to make sure her “hymen” is still “intact.” For those who don’t know, hymen is a small piece of tissue inside the vagina that can break if someone has sex. However, hymen can also break as a result of normal activities including, tampon usage, riding a bike, horseback riding, or even gymnastics.