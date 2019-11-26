Ray J and Princess Love are back together after a week of vicious feuding. They haven’t commented on their reunion, but his latest Instagram story makes it clear the divorce is off.

Just a few days ago Princess Love was threatening to divorce Ray J after accusing him of abandoning her in Las Vegas. But things appear to be back on between them because the rapper just shared a BTS video of his pregnant wife on a holiday themed maternity shoot and it obvious he’s back to being her biggest fan.

In the video, captured by The Shade Room, the model, 35, who is eight months pregnant with their second child, can be seen cradling her baby bump for the camera and rocking super size silver angel wings. Ray J isn’t seen on camera, but his unmistakable voice can be heard giving his pregnant wife compliments on her posing skills. First he says “Killin ’em” as Princess does her thing for the camera in front of a cream colored holiday backdrop.

In the next clip Ray J says, “Looks dope,” and Princess asks him, “does it look nice?” and Ray J is quick to bring reassure her saying, “I can only imagine what inside the camera looks like ’cause it look dope over here.” Hard to believe these two lovebirds were on the brink of a break-up just a few days ago.

The latest drama between the Love & Hip Hop stars started after they attended the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17. She claimed on social media that Ray J had ‘abandoned’ her and their 17-month-old daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas, and then he publicly denied her accusations. The troubled couple traded insults and accusations over social media for several days and had fans convinced that their tumultuous love affair was really done. Princess Love even went on Instagram Live on Nov. 21 and told all her fans: “I don’t want to be married anymore. Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.”

But, in spite of all the fighting, Ray J made it clear that he wasn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He event wrote a heartfelt apology on his Instagram page. “My heart has been heavy for the last week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a relationship like ours fall down. In order to be in a solid relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the past. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing.”