Normani graced the December cover of Cosmopolitan & she looks insanely sexy in a skintight bodysuit, mesh shirt, & more outfits for the photoshoot!

Normani, 23, looks better than ever on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s December issue and the singer rocked a slew of sexy outfits from a neon orange bodysuit that put her toned legs on full display, to her completely sheer mesh top tucked into sequin pants, her looks in the spread were amazing. On the cover, the singer looks gorgeous in a long-sleeve skintight pale pink leather Jonathan Simkhai top and matching skirt. The shirt featured a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage and a keyhole cutout at her chest. The skirt highlighted her insanely toned figure, while the side of the skirt featured a massive slit that started all the way at her hip. She topped her look off with a pair of Casadei heels and Established earrings.

Aside from her cover look, she rocked a head-to-toe Puma x Balmain Created With Cara Delevingne outfit featuring a pair of high-waisted red sequin pants with a black beaded elastic band that cinched in her tiny waist and buttons lining the pant legs, which she chose to keep open. She paired the trousers with a completely see-through black beaded mesh top and a black Ernest Leoty bra underneath. She accessorized with a pair of Sophia Webster heels, Melody Ehsani earrings, and an Emporio Armani ring.

In one of our favorite photos, Normani is wearing a bright orange Area bodysuit with a long-sleeve zip-up bodice that she chose to keep open. Her legs looked insanely toned in this ensemble as she topped her look off with an Ernest Leoty bra, white and red Fila sneakers, as well as a massive pair of silver chandelier Area earrings. Another photo sees Normani walking up a flight of steps in a stunning white Dion Lee gown with a plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage. The sides of the skintight ruched gown were completely cutout showing off her tiny waist, and she accessorized with Stuart Weitzman heels, Ming Yu Wang earrings, and a Gelareh Mizrahi bag.

From her light pink bedazzled sports bra and matching short shorts to her two-toned blazer dress, Normani absolutely slayed her photoshoot for Cosmopolitan “Decembuary” issue to hit newsstands on Dec. 3.