‘The Voice’ Recap: 1 Artist Misses Out On The Top 10 After A Tough Elimination

The results are in and the top 10 on season 17 of ‘The Voice’ have been revealed! Just ONE singer was eliminated during the Nov. 26 episode, as the rest moved on.

Eleven artists performed during the Nov. 25 episode of The Voice, but only ten are moving on after the Nov. 27 results show. The first two contestants announced safe are: Ricky Duran, from team Blake Shelton, and Katie Kadan, from team John Legend. Before getting to more results, John hits the stage with his remaining three team members for a rendition of “How Deep is Your Love?” and it’s a stunning performance.

Next, Carson Daly announces the next two artists who are safe: Rose Short, from team Gwen Stefani, and Jake Hoot, from team Kelly Clarkson. Then, it’s time to put the spotlight on coach Gwen, who takes the stage to sing some of her iconic songs from her album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby, which came out 15 years ago. Oh, and there’s a guest appearance from Eve on “Rich Girl” — iconic!

Back to the results! Next to be announced safe are: Joana Martinez, from Gwen’s team, and Will Breman, from John’s team. Blake is up to sing with his two team members next, and they give an upbeat, fun performance of “Takin’ Care Of Business.” The next artists safe are: Marybeth Byrd, from team John, Kat Hammock, from team Blake, and Hello Sunday from team Kelly.

This means that Myracle Holloway from team Gwen and Shane Q from team Kelly must sing for their lives in the instant save to earn a spot in the top 10. Shane is up first with a rendition of “Jealous” by Labrinth, followed by Myracle, who sings “You Are So Beautiful.” They both sing for their lives with their last chance performance, but only one can be voted through by viewers.

After another commercial break, Carson announces that SHANE is the artist who is safe and moving on, which means Myracle has been eliminated. The top 10 will hit the stage for more live performances during the Dec. 2 episode at 8:00 p.m.!