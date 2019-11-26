Lizzo Gets Sexy In Red Thong Bodysuit After Epic Performance At AMAs — New Pics

Lizzo is seriously feeling herself these days. After her triumphant performance at the AMAs, she’s stripped down to lacy red undies for a series of sexy photos.

Lizzo is feeling so body confident these days. After sharing a pic of her bare behind on Nov. 22, she, showing off her curves in a series of sexy Instagram pics on Nov. 26. In them she’s kneeling on the floor wearing lacy red underwear that border on a thong. In the first photo she’s giving fans a look at her ample behind while turning her face towards the camera. In the second she’s lifting herself up to smell two bouquets of red roses while her bare legs are seen from the side. In the final photo Lizzo, 31, is lying on her side and facing the camera, with her plunging red top showing tons of cleavage with her bare legs bent behind her.

The sexy photos came with an inspirational caption, as she wrote “And as we let our own light shine, We unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we’re liberated from our own fear, Our presence automatically liberates others.” – accepting my roses 🌹”

Fans were loving it…and wanting to know where they could buy the lace panties User lhjnll wrote, “please tell us where u got this fit from queen! the girls need to know !!!!” while lemonbiscottie asked, “Is this savage fenty?! ❤️❤️❤️.” User pop_the_trunk_with_ty told Lizzo, “I absolutely love your confidence,” while 865jho joked, “Gotta love a thirst trap pic with a motivational quote! ❤️.”

Lizzo is fresh off her epic performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24 where she slayed with her goodbye ballad “Jerome.” While she didn’t win in the three incredibly competitive categories she was nominated in, getting to perform and be recognized for her amazing talent was enough for her. After the show a fan tweeted, “Dear @lizzo I can imagine all what you went through to get to this moment in music, but thank you for not giving up and becoming a true inspiration to women with big size and big dreams.”

Lizzo — real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson — gave an incredible response that shows just how hard it is to get to the level of success and recognition she now has. “8 years of touring, giving out free tix to my undersold shows, sleepless nights in my car, losing my dad & giving up on music, playing shows for free beer & food w/ -32$ in my bank account, constantly writing songs, hearing ‘no’ but always saying ‘yes’ Glad I never gave up,” she revealed. We’re glad you never gave up Lizzo!