As Carmelo Anthony helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a win against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 25, his on/off love, La La, was in the crowd cheering him on — and she made sure that their son was part of the action, too!

La La Anthony jetted to Chicago to attend the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls game on Nov. 25, where she watched her husband, Carmelo Anthony, on the court. La La was seated courtside, and she FaceTimed her and Carmelo’s son, Kiyan, 12, so he could be part of the experience, as well. At one point, La La held her phone up so Kiyan could see his dad, and Carmelo gave a sweet salute to the camera when he noticed his boy’s face. “Watching dad make history,” the Trail Blazers’ official account captioned the video.

After a full year of not playing in the NBA, Carmelo was signed by the Trail Blazers earlier this month, and played his first game on Nov. 19. Unfortunately, Carmelo’s relocation to Oregon has not been easy for Kiyan. “He’s his dad’s #1 fan and super excited for this new opportunity,” La La explained on Instagram on Nov. 18. “But when it’s all said and done, he’s still a 12 year old that is going to miss his dad. Portland, you got a great one.” Considering Kiyan is in school, he likely couldn’t make it to Chicago for the game, but being there via FaceTime is definitely the next best thing!

Meanwhile, seeing La La in the stands came as a bit of a surprise to some fans. Back in July, it was hinted that there was trouble in paradise for the on/off couple, as La La’s rep released the following statement: “As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship.” There were no specifics as to what these “legal discussion” entailed, and no specific divorce proceedings have been reported.

La La and Carmelo actually first separated back in 2017, and it was reported that she had moved out of the apartment that they shared. However, the pair reconciled in 2018, just months before the statement released by La La’s rep in July. It’s not exactly clear where they stand right now, but even if they’re not together, they’re certainly amicable enough for La La to be cheering Carmelo on on the basketball court!